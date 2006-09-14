MNT Gets Off to Modest Start

MyNetworkTV’s two new telenovela strips got off to modest beginnings, according to the national numbers for the first four days of the fledgling service, which launched on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The 8 p.m. offering, Desire, averaged an 0.8 rating/1 share in households, with viewership of 1.16 million. The show opened with a 1.0 rating Tuesday, and then recorded averages of 0.9, 0.8 and 0.7 the next three days. The show inherited a 1.7/3 time-slot average in August.

It averaged a 0.4 rating in the adult 18-49 demo, as 55% of the show’s viewers fell in this range.

At 9, Fashion House averaged a 0.9 rating/1 share in households, with viewership of 1.28 million. It opened with a 1.1 Tuesday, and then averaged a 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8 the next three days. It inherited a 1.6/3 time period average last month.

The show averaged a 0.5 rating in the demo, with 57% of its viewers coming from the 18-49 range.

Life won’t get any easier for the shows next week as the competition increases when the major networks roll out their first full week of the new season.