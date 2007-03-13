MNT Gains With IFL But Ratings Remain Small

MyNetworkTV’s move to turn around the ship with new regular-series programming started Monday night with the International Fight League’s IFL Battleground.

The two-hour mixed martial arts league show notched still small but stronger overall ratings than the telenovela-inspired dramas that previously aired six nights a week.

In its debut, the program following athletes, coaches and personalities—and aiming for the same younger male audience that watches wrestling on The CW—gained 250% in all key male demos (07. vs. 0.2) versus February. That represented a new MNT high for men 18-34, a 17% rise over the previous record of 0.6.

It also posted a half of a rating point and a 1 share gain in men 18-34 compared to MNT’s Monday season-to date average.

Overall, IFL Battleground garnered a 0.8 national household rating and 1.12 million viewers (versus 695,000 in February and 820,000 season-to-date).