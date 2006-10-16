MNT Is on Fashion Watch
By Jim Benson
MyNetworkTV (MNT) is teaming up with Metro 7, Wal-Mart’s women’s apparel collection, to promote Watch Over Me, a new 9 p.m. ET telenovela-inspired drama debuting in early December.
The collaboration launched today during Metro 7’s Los Angeles Fashion Week show, slated to be attended by the new program’s star and Metro 7 spokesperson/model, Dayanara Torres. Cast members of MNT’s current 13-week dramas, Desire and Fashion House, were also scheduled to be there.
Under the agreement, Metro 7 will provide the wardrobe for the show’s female characters. It also includes advertisements in national magazines Vogue and Lucky.
