MNF Season To Open on a Thursday

ABC will air its first Monday Night Football game of the 2005 National Football League season Thursday, Sept. 8.

The New England Patriots, this year’s Super Bowl champions, will host the Oakland Raiders.

The network’s football feature will air in its normal Monday slot beginning Sept. 12, when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Atlanta Falcons. The remainder of the 2005 schedule will be announced at a later date.

This is the 36th season of ABC’s MNF. For the past 15 seasons, the show has finished in the top 10 among all broadcast-network prime-time shows in households, viewers and all key adult and male demos.