MNF ratings slip in shutout

ABC's Monday Night Football slumped in the ratings with a Green Bay Packers' blowout against the Washington Redksins.

The Packers' 37-0 drubbing of the 'Skins drew an 11.6 rating, 18 share among all households in Nielsen overnight numbers. That's a fall-off from the 13.5/22 scored by the game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots in the second MNF telecast last season.

- Richard Tedesco