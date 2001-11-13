MNF ratings slip in defensive battle

ABC's Monday Night Football slipped again in the ratings from a low-scoring affair between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens' 16-10 victory over the Titans drew a 12 rating, 19 share in Nielsen overnight numbers. That represented a 12% drop off of the last season's ninth week, when the Titans-Washington Redskins contest pulled a 13.7/22.

Through the first eight weeks, Monday Night Football was averaging an 11.3/19, 10% below last season's 12.6/21 at that same juncture. - Richard Tedesco