MNF ratings slip again

ABC's Monday Night Football ratings slipped for the second straight week since pro football resumed play after the terrorist attacks.

The San Francisco 49ers-New York Jets game drew a 12.5 rating, 19 in Nielsen overnight numbers, an 11% drop from the 14.0/22 the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Redskins match-up scored in the third week of last season.

An absence of New York fans, apparently not yet ready to tune in football again, was part of the reason. The 49ers' 19-17 win over the Jets drew a 10.9 rating in the New York market. In sharp contrast, the game scored a 25.9 rating in the San Francisco Bay area. - Richard Tedesco