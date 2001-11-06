MNF ratings pancake

ABC's Monday Night Football match-up between the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders produced relatively flat ratings.

Oakland's 38-28 win over Denver in a game that began with a one-sided 21-6 Raiders lead at the half drew a 12.6 rating, 20 share. That was the identical rating scored by the Miami Dolphins-New York Jets tilt in last season's eighth week.

The San Francisco/Oakland market drew a 26.2/41 while the Denver market pulled a 37.7/52. - Richard Tedesco