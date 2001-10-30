MNF pulls strong rating

ABC's Monday Night Football match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans made a strong ratings showing.

The Steelers' 34-7 romp over the Titans drew a 12.3

rating, 19 share in Nielsen overnight numbers, 14% higher than the 10.8/17

produced by the comparable Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars game last season.

But that game was up against the fifth game of the NLCS between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

In Pittsburgh, the game drew a 44.3/61, while in Nashville, the rating was a 27.3/37. - Richard Tedesco