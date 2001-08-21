MNF pre-season play prevails

ABC's pre-season Monday Night Football contest was the big draw over NBC reality and a Fox teen awards fete.

The Green Bay Packers 22-7 romp over the Denver Broncos drew a 4.1 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers, and a 7.2/12 in households with 10.2 million viewers. Up against the MNF NFL pres-season show and the first half-hour of the game, NBC's Weakest Link scored a 3.4/11 with 8.6 million viewers. Fox's 2001 Teen Choice Awards hit a 3.2/9 with 7.9 million takers.

Meanwhile, CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond showed its usual repeat appeal with a 4.5/12 and 12.4 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco