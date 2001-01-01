MNF kicks ABC up to no. 1 in NIELSENS

Boosted by a strong Monday Night Football

game and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,

ABC won the week of Dec. 18-24 in adults 18-49 and in total viewers. ABC averaged 11.8 million viewers and a 4.2 rating/13 share in adults 18-49, said Nielsen Media Research. ABC beat CBS (9.6 million) in total viewers by 23% and beat Fox (3.4/10) and NBC (3.4/10) by 24% in adults 18-49.