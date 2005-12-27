MNF Goes Out On Top

According to Nielsen overnight ratings, ABC's final Monday Night Football broadcast led it to a Monday-night win in the 18-49 demo.

With the caveat that the ratings could change when the national numbers come in, ABC won the night with a 4.5 rating/13 share on the strength of MNF's 5.0/14 at 9-11.

MNF's exit from ABC also marked the entrance of Nielsen's new ratings, which will measure both live and time-shifted viewing.

Preliminary and national numbers will include live and live plus same-day time-shifted viewing (up until 3 a.m. the next day), while a national number that combines live with 7-day time-shifted viewing will also be available about two weeks after air date.

"Live" viewing doesn't mean the show is live, only that the viewing is live and not time-shifted by a DVR or other recording device. But "live" viewing of live shows on the West Coast will continue to make the overnight numbers simply estimates, since those ratings reflect time-period performances of a network lineup.

Coming in second on the night Monday was CBS with a 3.5/10 for repeats of its sitcom lineup leading into a repeat of CSI: Miami at 10 p.m. CBS is hoping to migrate some of those former football viewers though a holiday promo in which it will allow Yahoo to stream full episodes of a couple of them.

NBC was third Monday night with a 2.4/7 in the demo for an all-repeat lineup of Crossing Jordan, Vegas and Medium.

Fox was fourth with a 1.8/5, including a 1.3/4 at 8 p.m. for the night's only original entertainment show on any network, the much praised, little watched Emmy winner for best comedy, Arrested Development.



An extra rerun of House, which airs at 9-10 on Tuesdays, managed a 2.3/6 at 9-10, only good enough for fourth place.

UPN averaged a 1.1 for fifth place with its sitcom repeats, while The WB came in sixth with a .9/3 for its drama reruns.

Univision, which is being added to Nielsen's network ratings lineup, was to have debuted in Monday's network ratings lineup, according to one network researcher, but Nielsen had yet to issue them at press time.

