MMTC: Small biz hurt by delays, payments

A minority-advocacy group is asking the Federal Communications Commission to

repeal a policy requiring winners of broadcast-license auctions to pay the

entire cost of construction permits upfront, even if a third party has

petitioned to deny the license.

The policy is particularly harmful to small businesses, the Minority Media

Telecommunications Council said, because they can't get financing if their money is

going to be locked up pending an FCC inquiry.

"Lenders are interested in building businesses, not in parking money in

escrow accounts," MMTC executive director David Honig wrote in support of

Delta Radio Inc.'s effort to build an FM station in Greenville, Miss.

Additionally, the FCC policy has the inadvertent effect of encouraging losing

bidders to file petitions to deny permits in hopes of preventing winners from

actually building the stations.