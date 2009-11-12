MMTC, SBA Want To Be Included in Discussion of Performance Rights Act

A pair of minority media organizations have asked for a seat at the table at upcoming discussions on the Performance Rights Act.



The chairman of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees asked representives of the National Association of Broadcasters and the MusicFIRST Coalition to get together to negotiation a fee for radio airplay.



In a letter to both committees, the heads of the Minority Media & Telecommunications Council (MMTC) and the Spanish Broadcasters Association (SBA) asked to be included.



"We understand that you are convening a discussion regarding the Performance Rights Act on November 17th with the interested parties, including the National Association of Broadcasters and the musicFIRST coalition," wrote MMTC Executive Director David Honig and Francisco Montero director of SBA. "As this legislation will have a significant impact on minority radio broadcasters, we would ask that the Minority Media Telecommunications Council and Spanish Broadcasters Association also be included in these conversations."



NAB President Gordon Smith is working with the Senate Ethics Committee to be able to participate. He is prevented from lobbying Congress for two years from his exit in January 2009, but can testify if asked.