MMTC To Present Telecom Agenda

The Minority Media & Telecommunications Council will present its media agenda for a new Congress in a Capitol Hill briefing Wednesday.

MMTC, which represents civil rights groups and other organizations, will push for FRCC action on over 40 pending proposals for nondiscriminatory enforcement of rules and requests for minority business access to money, technology and opportunities.

The administration has made broadband a big part of the economic stimulus package and MMTC wants minority businesses to get their fair share of loans, tax credits and training.

Also part of the agenda are restoration of tax breaks for selling media properties to minorities and reform of the Universal Service Fund, which companies pay into to underwrite telecom to underserved areas.