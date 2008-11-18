MLB.com Switches To Adobe Flash

MLB.com, which had been using Microsoft’s Silverlight software to power its live and on-demand video services, is switching to Adobe Flash for the 2009 season.

Major League Baseball’s decision is a blow to Microsoft’s Silverlight, which was its attempt at competing in the online video space. Adobe currently dominates the in-browser online video marketplace, with 81% of all online videos viewed using its technology, according to ComScore Media Metrix. Sites such as market leader YouTube rely on Adobe technology to deliver their videos.

In addition to MLB.com, Silverlight’s other major clients included NBC, which used the technology to stream its Olympics content. With the 2008 Olympics over, and MLB.com’s switch, the software has an uphill climb to gain the traction it had coming into this year.

The two-year deal will see Adobe powering MLB’s MLB.tv live streaming service, as well as its highlight and library video clips. The two will also work on a rich internet application, providing content and features outside of the web browser

“We are excited about this partnership as Adobe provides the scalability, flexibility and reliability that fans expect from MLB.com in delivering them the best live streaming product possible,” said Bob Bowman, CEO, MLB.com. “With the ability to stream broadcast-quality video over the Internet and access a new desktop experience, baseball fans will have more options than ever to watch their favorite teams and players online.”