MLB.com, NHL Partner To Offer Live-Streaming Games
MLB.com is in bundling mode.
On the heels of its announcement of a package deal with ESPN online product, MLB.com has announced a deal with the National Hockey League to offer their live streaming of games (MLB.TV Premium and NHL GameCenter Live) as a bundled offering at what it bills as a one-time fee of $139.95.
That is compared to $109.95 for a season's worth of MLB.TV and $79.95 for a stand-alone NHL package.
The MLB.TV package includes every regular season game, 100 spring training games and two rounds worth of playoff series. The NHL package includes 40 out-of-market games per week as well as some Stanley Cup playoff games where blackouts do not preclude it.
