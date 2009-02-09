MLB.com and ESPN to Offer Premium Content Services at Discount

ESPN's digital division and Major League Baseball are teaming up on a double Internet play.

MLB.com and ESPN will package MLB.TV's live streaming with ESPN's Insider online content, which includes scouting info, draft coverage, blogs and on-demand video from Baseball Tonight, Pardon the Interruption and Around the Horn, plus a digital version of ESPN: The Magazine.

The package will cost $129.95 annually and can be purchased starting Feb. 17.

As part of the deal, both will cross-promote the package on their respective digital outlets and in ESPN's magazine.

"There are no two more valuable premium content services online for fans than MLB.TV Premium and ESPN Insider," said John Kosner, senior vice president & general manager for ESPN Digital Media. "We have a history of successful collaborations with MLB.com, and we're excited to be working closely to create outstanding value for baseball fans."

MLB.TV Premium costs $109.95 independently of the package deal. The non-premium MLB.TV costs $79.95 for the season. ESPN Insider costs $3.33 a month.

The deal comes as MLB.com plans to improve its online video quality and streaming capabilities for the upcoming 2009 season.

David Tanklefsky contributed to this article.