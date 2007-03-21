MLB Shoots Down inDemand Offer

Major League Baseball on Wednesday said iN Demand Networks’ offer for the out-of-market baseball package was insufficient.

MLB chief operating officer Bob DuPuy said the following in a statement:

"Today Major League Baseball received communication from iN Demand. The offer to match the terms of the agreement reached by MLB and DIRECTV remains open to iN Demand and Dish until the deadline of March 31, 2007. The communication sent to our office today by iN Demand is not responsive to that offer. In spite of their public comments, the response falls short of nearly all of the material conditions (among them requirements for carriage of The Baseball Channel and their share of the rights fees for Extra Innings) set forth in the Major League Baseball offer made to them on March 9."

iN Demand Networks said Wednesday it will match DirecTV’s offer to carry Major League Baseball’s out-of-market package and yet-to-be launched Baseball Channel on "the same terms contained in the MLB and DirecTV agreement announced recently."

The provider of programming via cable outlets said it will match DirecTV’s seven-year commitment - said to be worth $700 million - and will carry the new channel "with distribution to at least the number of subscribers to which DirecTV launches the channel."

"This offer meets all the conditions set forth by MLB last week," says iN Demand Networks president and CEO Robert D. Jacobson.

DISH Network has yet to ’respond to MLBs offer that all incumbents of the package have until the end of this month to match DirecTV’s terms.