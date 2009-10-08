MLB Playoffs Digs In With Big Crowd on TBS

The first day of 2009 Major League Baseball postseason action on TBS was the most-watched first day of Division Series coverage since 2005, Turner announced Thursday. The three ballgames Wednesday (Oct. 7) averaged 4.9 million viewers, a 16% increase from last year.



The Yankees/Twins game was the most-watched and highest-rated of the three games, charting a 4.3 household rating and 6.6 million viewers, up 23% compared to last year’s Dodgers/Cubs matchup in the same time slot.



The West Coast game between the Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals delivered a 3.3 and 4.9 million viewers—also up compared to last year, while the afternoon game between Philadelphia and Colorado averaged a 2.0 and 2.8 million viewers, even with last year.



In local markets, Minneapolis/St. Paul saw the highest numbers with a 21.6 rating. t. Louis was next with a 20.0, followed by Philadelphia at 15.5.



The average of all three games saw growth across all key demos with the biggest jump coming in the A18-34 demo. 1.1 million from the demo tuned in Wednesday, a 32% jump from last year.



TBS’ coverage of the Division Series continues Thursday with Game 2 of the Rockies/Phillies and Cardinals/Dodgers series as well as the Red Sox/Angels Game 1 matchup.