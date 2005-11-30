MLB Online To Back Startup

The company behind Major League Baseball’s Web site is taking an equity stake in the fledgling World Championship Sports Network (WCSN). Major League Baseball Advanced Media, LP (MLBAM), the interactive media and Internet arm of Major League Baseball, is investing in WCSN and will oversee its digital assets.

WCSN has deals with more than 20 international sports federations and features Olympic sports such as track and field and gymnastics year-round. The network has been streaming coverage of events over its Web site, which MLBAM had been handling as part of a recent commercial relationship prior to the new arrangement.