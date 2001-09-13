MLB, NFL call time

Major League Baseball and the National League Football have canceled games this weekend.

Pro baseball extended its suspension of play through the weekend Thursday after the NFL announced earlier in the day it was axing its slate of 15 games on Sunday and Monday night.

MLB games resume on Monday. MLB Commissioner Bud Selig cited the U.S. sports tradition of carrying on through times of national crisis in announcing the decision to resume play on Monday. MLB games had been suspended through Thursday in the wake of Tuesday's terrorist attacks.

Games will be made up during the first week of October.

The delayed playoffs mean this year's World Series could extend into the November sweeps period.

The 10-day suspension of play is the longest for pro baseball since the 1918 season.

In a statement early Thursday afternoon, NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue said, "Our priorities for this weekend are to pause, grieve, and reflect. It is a time to tend to families and neighbors and all those wounded by these horrific acts of terrorism."

Tagliabue said the league would resume regular season games on Sept. 23. The NFL hasn't yet decided whether to re-schedule this weekend's games or play a 15-game regular season schedule. - Richard Tedesco