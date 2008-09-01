MLB Network Unveils Logo

Major League Baseball’s new cable network, the MLB Network, is unveiling its new logo, the first element of the network’s existence. “This identity is consistent with the timeless Major League Baseball logos,” says Tony Petitti, president and CEO of the MLB Network.

The new logo will appear on MLB Network advertising and promotional materials, on the set of MLB Network studio programs, and in conjunction with everything related to the new network.

The network launches on Jan. 1. MLB projects it to be available in approximately 50 million cable and satellite homes at launch.