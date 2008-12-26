MLB Network Adds To Studio Lineup

MLB Network is continuing to add to its on-air roster in advance of its opening day January 1.

Former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin and Chicago Cubs pitcher Mitch Williams are joining the network as studio analysts, CBS College Sports veteran Greg Amsinger is joining as a studio host and Sports Illustrated writer Jon Heyman is joining as a “baseball insider.”

Williams most recently serves as a post-game analyst on Philadelphia Phillies broadcasts. Larkin had served as special assistant to the general manager for the Washington Nationals. Amsinger was the primary host for CBS College Sports including its NCAA basketball coverage, and also served as host for CBS’ coverage of the 2008 Tour de France. MLB Network president and CEO Tony Pettiti had been heading up CBS College Sports before his jump to the baseball network.

Heyman remains a senior writer for Sports Illustrated where he writes the “Inside Baseball” column.

The new additions join the already announced team that includes Harold Reynolds, Al Leiter, Matt Vasgersian and Joe Magrane, among others.

MLB Network is set to launch Jan. 1 in approximately 50 million homes, what the league says is the largest network debut in cable history.