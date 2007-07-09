MLB Launches Multiplatform Postseason Ad Campaign

On July 10th, Major League Baseball will launch its largest postseason marketing campaign to date. The campaign will span platforms and will include on-air commercials, print advertisments, radio spots and a user generated broadband video site called actober.com.

Comedian Dane Cook will be featured in the ads, which will carry the tagline: "There's Only One October," and will present highlights and storylines from the 2007 season, as well as classic postseason moments.

"The start of our ‘There’s Only One October’ campaign leverages this huge All-Star week audience and points them to our pay off month," said Tim Brosnan, Executive Vice President, Business, Major League Baseball. "Combining Dane Cook's talent, the video sharing components, and the depth of our broadcast partners' commitments to the campaign makes it our largest and most unique effort ever."

Actober.com, the official website of the campaign, will be the first user generated website produced by a professional sports league. The site will give viewers access to a large archive of MLB footage, including over 60 video clips of some of baseballs most memorable posteason moments, such as Willie Mays' legendary catch in the 1954 World Series and Curt Schilling's bloody sock in the 2004 ALCS.

Fans will be able to remix the MLB content and use stock footage to create their own postseason highlight reel. The best submissions could land their creators tickets to the 2007 World Series. The website will also include an online fan advisory panel, in which fans can give their input on which postseason moments should be used in the ad campaign.

The July start date is the earliest launch ever for an MLB postseason ad campaign.