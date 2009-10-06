MLB, Fox, Turner Team On Playoffs Web Video

MLB.com is partnering with Fox Sports and Turner Sports, the rights holders to postseason baseball games, to deliver a new web and mobile video product, Postseason.TV.

Postseason.TV is a subscription product, costing $9.95 for the entire playoffs, with the three companies sharing revenue. Owners of the Apple iPhone and iPod Touch that already purchased the MLB.com At Bat 2009 application get the postseason package at no extra cost.

The product offers 10 stationary camera angles from every playoff game, letting users choose which camera to watch the game from, or watching it through up to four cameras simultaneously. Feeds from TBS HotCorner and Fox will provide video highlights, with real time play-by-play, stats and Twitter updates incorporated into the product. There are no media blackouts.

While choosing what camera to watch your favorite sporting event from is still a novelty in the U.S., it has already become a booming business overseas. Soccer games in Europe frequently let viewers choose from different camera angles, both through set top boxes and internet applications.

Subscribers can access Postseason.TV through MLB.com, FoxSports.com, on MSN and MLB.com/TBSHotCorner.