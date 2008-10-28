MLB Delays Game Five of World Series

Major League Baseball is delaying the completion of game five of the World Series, citing a nasty weather forecast for Tuesday night.



Game five was halted during the sixth inning Monday night due to inclement weather. The game will now resume Wednesday evening beginning at 8:37 p.m. following the half hour block purchased by the Barack Obama campaign on NBC, CBS and Fox, which is broadcasting the series.



The schedule change could end up being a boon for MLB and Fox, with the possibility of viewers tuning in to see the Obama ad sticking around for the game.



In addition, because it will resume during the sixth inning, the game (and the series if the Phillies win) will likely end earlier in the evening, which could help boost the so far mediocre ratings for the Series.