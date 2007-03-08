MLB and DirecTV Finally Set to Announce Deal

DirecTV and Major League Baseball have scheduled a 4:15 pm ET press conference during which they are expected to formally announce DirecTV’s acquisition of the exclusive rights to the out-of-market Extra Innings baseball package.

The long-expected deal , which will cost the satellite provider a reported $700 million, has been the subject of scrutiny from legislators including Massachusetts senator John Kerry.

The package was previously available to customers from cable operators as well as satellite providers. Major League Baseball also makes out-of-market contests available on a subscription basis via the Internet.