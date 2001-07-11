MLB All-Stars spark ratings revival

Major League Baseball's All-Star game saw an unexpected surge in viewership, scoring a 12.5 overnight rating Tuesday night on Fox.

The 12.5 rating and 21 share in Nielsen overnight numbers for the baseball's mid-season classic represents a 15% jump over last year's 10.9/18 on NBC. The game peaked at a 13.5/21 between 10 and 10:30 p.m.(ET). More significantly, the numbers represent the reversal of a downward trend in ratings for the all-star clash over the past decade.

Interleague play during the regular season has stolen some luster from the National League-American League tilt. And critics say the game, once a hotly contested point of pride between the leagues, has been reduced to an exhibition game.

Tuesday night's apparent resurgence of fan interest was probably sparked by the All- Star swansongs of Baltimore Orioles iron man Cal Ripken and San Diego Padres veteran Tony Gwynn.

- Richard Tedesco