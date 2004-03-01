Mizrahi Lands Syndie Deal with NBC

Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi is bringing his style—which runs the gamut from haute couture to Target-chic—to NBC Enterprises.

The syndicator has signed Mizrahi to an overall development deal, working with Marisa Gardini and Larry Brezner.

"We are thrilled to be working with someone of Isaac’s ability," said Ed Wilson, president of NBC Enterprises. "He is someone who connects with the audience and he lights up the screen when he is on. We believe that Isaac has what it takes to be the next syndication success."

For the past three years, Mizrahi has been hosting his own show on Oxygen.