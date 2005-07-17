Mizrahi Hosts Style Show

With no show yet from a 2004 development deal with NBC Enterprises for a nationally syndicated series, Isaac Mizrahi will host a talk show for cable’s The Style Network.

Isaac, a fashion/lifestyle-focused yak-fest, will bow on Style late this year. Mizrahi hosted a talk show on Oxygen for three years starting in 2001.

The Brooklyn-born clothing designer rose to movie stardom in 1995 as the subject of Unzipped, the Douglas Keeves-directed film which won the Audience Award for Documentaries at Sundance that year. In 1999, he starred in a one-man off-Broadway show, Les MIZrahi.

Owned by E! Networks, Style is distributed to 42 million homes and averaged 84,000 total viewers second quarter 2005.

