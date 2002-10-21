Mixed signals on cable's financial fixes

Just because cable operators are laying out new financial-reporting

standards, don't expect them to agree on everything.

Looking to restore investor confidence in Adelphia Communications Corp.-battered stocks,

major operators collaborated on guidelines for informing investors about things

like what portion of capital spending is going toward system rebuilds and what

is being spent on equipment for digital or high-speed-data customers that

immediately generates new revenue.

But in a Wednesday conference call among cable CEOs and staffers to prep for

Monday's standards unveiling, it became clear that there are significant

disagreements, like how to count cable customers in homes versys those in apartment

buildings getting bulk discounts.

An executive at one MSO expressed surprise that the announcement had been scheduled for

a regular meeting of New York media analysts. "Don't take it out of the oven, it

ain't done yet," the executive said.

Michael Willner, chairman of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association

and CEO of Insight Communications Co. Inc., disagreed, saying: "There's substantial

agreement among all the companies."