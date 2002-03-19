Mixed doubles: Comedy teams up with Tennis

The Tennis Channel, the all-tennis network slated to launch in July, is hiring Comedy

Central's affiliate-sales staff to help negotiate its carriage agreements with

cable and satellite operators.

Tennis Channel will retain oversight of existing deals, but Comedy will

tackle system-level distribution and marketing, as well as new carriage

agreements with smaller MSOs.

It seems like an unlikely match, but there is history between Tennis Channel

investors and Comedy's corporate parents, Viacom Inc. and AOL Time

Warner Inc.

Several former Viacom executives, including Frank Biondi, are bankrolling Tennis

Channel, and CEO David Meister is a former Home Box Office

executive.