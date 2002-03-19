Mixed doubles: Comedy teams up with Tennis
The Tennis Channel, the all-tennis network slated to launch in July, is hiring Comedy
Central's affiliate-sales staff to help negotiate its carriage agreements with
cable and satellite operators.
Tennis Channel will retain oversight of existing deals, but Comedy will
tackle system-level distribution and marketing, as well as new carriage
agreements with smaller MSOs.
It seems like an unlikely match, but there is history between Tennis Channel
investors and Comedy's corporate parents, Viacom Inc. and AOL Time
Warner Inc.
Several former Viacom executives, including Frank Biondi, are bankrolling Tennis
Channel, and CEO David Meister is a former Home Box Office
executive.
