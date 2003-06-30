Mitchell recalls moment of synergy

PBS president Pat Mitchell cautioned Britain's House of Lords last week about a media world she said is dominated by a handful of conglomerates that have "swallowed each other up one after the other."

Britain is debating its own version of media deregulation, and Mitchell was weighing in at the behest of friend and former producer Lord Puttnam.

Her warning included recalling this synergy moment from former boss AOL Time Warner Inc.: " I remember the virtues of this merger/acquisition being explained to senior management as an opportunity for consumers to be touched or connected with an AOL Time Warner product an average of 2.5 billion times per month."