Mitch Rose Rises at Comcast

Comcast has named Mitch Rose senior VP of congressional and federal government affairs, reporting to senior executive VP David Cohen.



Rose has been senior VP of government affairs since 2014. He will succeed Melissa Maxfield. who will become senior strategic advisor on federal government and corporate affairs, also reporting to Cohen.



Also getting expanded roles in government affairs will be VPs Lindsey Dickinson (Senate legislative strategy) and Sam Lancaster (congressional advocacy).



Rose is the former VP of government relations at Disney--before opening his own consulting firm for an eight-year hitch before joining Comcast. He is the former chief of staff to the late Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) and was a press aide for former Kansas Senator and presidential candidate Bob Dole.