Comcast Launching NPR as App on X1 Platform

Comcast says it is adding National Public Radio’s NPR One app to its Xfinity X1 platform, enabling subscribers to access NPR programming through their TV using their voice remote controls.

Comcast has been using apps as a way to bring its cable-TV subscribers web-based content from sources including Netflix, YouTube, Pandora and iHeartRadio.

“We continue to focus on putting people’s favorite content and experiences on a single platform, Xfinity X1,” said Nancy Spears, VP of Strategy and Execution, Comcast Cable. “NPR has created a very personal listening experience with the NPR One app and we look forward to giving longstanding and new fans the ability to access the public radio programming they want directly on the TV, with just the sound of their voice.”

Comcast subscriber will be able to access NPR by saying NPR or NPR One into their voice remote controls. They can also ask for specific NPR programs by name, such as Planet Money or Up First.

After the initial rollout, NPR content will show up among news and music programming choices on X1 menu screens.

The app will also provide access to content from local NPR member stations.

“Every day, people are finding new ways to listen to public radio,” said Joel Sucherman, Senior Director of Digital Products at NPR. “NPR One feels right at home on X1, bringing the best local and national news, along with your favorite podcasts, in a personalized experience that gets smarter the more you listen.”