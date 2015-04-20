Mitch Pileggi Returning for ‘X-Files’ Revival

A major player will return with Fox Mulder and Dana Scully to The X-Files.

Mitch Pileggi, who portrayed FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner, announced he will return for the event series revival of the former Fox drama.

“Very happy to announce that Walter Skinner will once again be getting all grumpy and bitchy with his two wayward kids. Very happy,” Pileggi posted from his Twitter account.

Appearing in 81 episodes, Skinner supervised the X Files office where David Duchovny’s Mulder and Gillian Jacobs’ Scully worked, often butting heads with the two. In a recurring role during the first eight seasons, Skinner was a main character for the series’ ninth and final campaign.

The six-episode event series of X-Files is set to begin production this summer.