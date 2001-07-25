Missouri sues TV psychic hot line

Missouri's attorney general has filed lawsuits against a television psychic hot line for allegedly violating the state's no-call law and consumer fraud, AP reports.

''Miss Cleo should have seen this coming,'' Attorney General Jay Nixon said. ''It doesn't take a crystal ball to realize that ripping off consumers isn't without consequences.'' Nixon filed two suits Tuesday against Access Resources Services Inc., a Florida company best-known for promoting Miss Cleo's tarot psychic reading.

Speaking with a Caribbean accent, Miss Cleo appears in national television commercials promising insights into love, money and other personal matters. The lawsuits filed in St. Louis Circuit Court allege 94 violations of the state's no-call list. The company faces fines of up to $5,000 per violation if found liable for calling people who requested privacy.

Sean Moynihan, a New York City-based attorney representing Access, told AP the state has no basis for suing the company.