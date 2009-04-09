Missouri School of Journalism Contributing To Newsy.com

The Missouri School of Journalism is contributing its expertise to a new site--Newsy.com--that will compare and contrast stories and sources.

The site, which is currently in beta testing, will produce 2-3-minute videos that will attempt to explain how stories are being reported by major news organizations.

Journalism students at the school will help researh and write the Web site analysis.

Newsy.com was started in Silicon Valley by former journalism school alum and Newsy President Jim Spencer, who moved the company to Columbia, Mo. (home of the Univsersity of Missouri) with economic development help from the city and tax credits from teh state.

It has $1.1 million in working capital and is trying to raise another $2 million.

The site is launching at a time when media companies are trying to figure out the online model for news.