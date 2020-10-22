'Mississippi Matters' to Feature Senatorial Candidates Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mike Espy

Senatorial candidates Mike Espy and incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith will be featured on 16 WAPT’s Mississippi Matters Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m., one week before Election Day. Erin Pickens will host the program.

Erin Pickens (Image credit: 16 WAPT/Hearst)

The special features one-on-one interviews with each candidate discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and their priorities for the future of the state and how they believe the role of Mississippi senator should affect the daily lives of those in their community.

(Image credit: 16 WAPT)

“Providing our viewers with access to and accurate information on our state’s candidates is one of the most important responsibilities we have as a local broadcaster,” said 16 WAPT president and general manager Mike Neelly. “It’s a responsibility we take very seriously, and our decision to air these interviews in prime time ahead of the 2020 elections reflects that commitment. In a year scarred by division and confusion, 16 WAPT’s role in serving the community is more important than ever. And Mississippi Matters and the Commitment 2020 coverage of 16 WAPT News are just two of the ways we’re committed to helping voters make the most informed decisions possible on Nov. 3rd,” Neelly added.

Mississippi Matters debuted on the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in June 2020 and has been covering stories such as George Floyd, the pandemic and the state's economy and education issues. The program on Oct. 27 will mark its first in primetime.