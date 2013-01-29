Mission's WTVW Snags CW Affiliation in Evansville

Mission Broadcasting's WTVW Evansville has agreed to be the

CW affiliate in DMA No. 104. The station was a Fox affiliate until Fox

announced in May 2011 it was pairing with a different station in Evansville. In

July of that year, WTVW debuted as the independent "Local 7."





Nexstar provides services for WTVW; it sold the station to

Mission for $6.7 million in 2011, at the same time it acquired WEHT Evansville.

The two formed a virtual duopoly; Arika Zink is the general manager.





"When Mission acquired WTVW fourteen months ago, we

made a commitment to offer Tristate viewers the very best local programming,

news and information -- and feedback from the community confirms we have

delivered on that goal," said Dennis Thatcher, president and COO of

Mission. "We are delighted to announce this relationship with CW as we

will now also bring local Tristate viewers what they have been asking for since

CW went off the air earlier this month."





Roberts Broadcasting held the CW affiliation for its WAZE

Evansville until it went off the air.





"We are thrilled to partner with WTVW Local 7 and look

forward to bringing CW's popular primetime programming back to the Tristate

region," said Elizabeth Tumulty, executive VP, distribution, the CW

Network. "Mission Broadcasting and Local 7 have a proven track record for

providing local viewers with outstanding local news and programming as well as

unparalleled community service. We are confident that their strong local

presence and interactive web-platform will strengthen CW's footprint in the Tristate

market."