Mission's WTVW Snags CW Affiliation in Evansville
Mission Broadcasting's WTVW Evansville has agreed to be the
CW affiliate in DMA No. 104. The station was a Fox affiliate until Fox
announced in May 2011 it was pairing with a different station in Evansville. In
July of that year, WTVW debuted as the independent "Local 7."
Nexstar provides services for WTVW; it sold the station to
Mission for $6.7 million in 2011, at the same time it acquired WEHT Evansville.
The two formed a virtual duopoly; Arika Zink is the general manager.
"When Mission acquired WTVW fourteen months ago, we
made a commitment to offer Tristate viewers the very best local programming,
news and information -- and feedback from the community confirms we have
delivered on that goal," said Dennis Thatcher, president and COO of
Mission. "We are delighted to announce this relationship with CW as we
will now also bring local Tristate viewers what they have been asking for since
CW went off the air earlier this month."
Roberts Broadcasting held the CW affiliation for its WAZE
Evansville until it went off the air.
"We are thrilled to partner with WTVW Local 7 and look
forward to bringing CW's popular primetime programming back to the Tristate
region," said Elizabeth Tumulty, executive VP, distribution, the CW
Network. "Mission Broadcasting and Local 7 have a proven track record for
providing local viewers with outstanding local news and programming as well as
unparalleled community service. We are confident that their strong local
presence and interactive web-platform will strengthen CW's footprint in the Tristate
market."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.