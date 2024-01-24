Mission Broadcasting, Dish End Year-Long Blackout
Agreement covers 27 stations in 25 markets
Mission Broadcasting and Dish Network said the reached a new multi-year distribution agreement, ending a year-long blackout that affected 27 TV stations in 25 markets.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Mission continues to be blacked out with DirecTV.
Most of Mission’s TV stations are in markets where Nexstar Media Group also has a stations, Nexstar operates the Mission stations under local marketing agreements.
DirecTV has sued Mission and Nexstar over the way they negotiation retransmission consent for the stations.
“We are delighted to have reached a new distribution agreement with Dish Network, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship,” said Dennis Thatcher, president of Mission Broadcasting.
Mission said it regrets the inconvenience experienced by its viewers and thanked them for their patience.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.