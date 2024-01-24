Mission Broadcasting, Dish End Year-Long Blackout

Mission Broadcasting and Dish Network said the reached a new multi-year distribution agreement, ending a year-long blackout that affected 27 TV stations in 25 markets.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Mission continues to be blacked out with DirecTV.

Most of Mission’s TV stations are in markets where Nexstar Media Group also has a stations, Nexstar operates the Mission stations under local marketing agreements.

DirecTV has sued Mission and Nexstar over the way they negotiation retransmission consent for the stations.

“We are delighted to have reached a new distribution agreement with Dish Network, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship,” said Dennis Thatcher, president of Mission Broadcasting.

Mission said it regrets the inconvenience experienced by its viewers and thanked them for their patience.