Missing shows up on Media

Telco Productions has sold Missing, its new weekly syndicated

half-hour reality series, to seven Media General Broadcast Group stations.

The show, which profiles cases of missing persons, is scheduled to debut in

the fall.

The show will feature celebrities promoting tip lines and an option for

stations to insert their own missing-persons case, as well as five inserts for

"local sponsored use in newscasts."

In other Telco news, the distributor has cleared its Animal Rescue

series in 75 percent of the country for a seventh season.