Missing journalists found

Four journalists who had been reported missing in Iraq since March 24 have

turned up safe in Jordan.

The four were free-lance photographers Molly Bingham and Johan Rydeng

Spanner, and Newsday correspondent Matt McAllester and photographer

Moises Saman.

McAllester told editors in a phone call earlier that they were preparing to

cross the border into Jordan on their way to the capital of Amman.

He said they had initially been taken from their hotel rooms, handcuffed,

imprisoned and interrogated by Iraqi officials who suspected them of being

American spies.

Colleagues had reported them missing after finding their rooms emptied of

everything including computer gear.

Still unaccounted for are ITV News cameraman Fred Nerac and translator

Hussein Othman, who disappeared in southern Iraq March 22 after an incident that

killed ITV correspondent Terry Lloyd.