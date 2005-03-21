Miss USA Invites Fans to Vote

Beauty-pageant fans will cast votes for Miss USA finalists for the first time in the pageant's 54-year history.

The Miss Universe Organization, which produces the Miss USA event, has partnered with Cover Girl and NBC to give viewers a limited role in selecting finalists for NBC's April 11 broadcast.

From April 1-6, fans visiting the Cover Girl Web site (www.covergirl.com) will be prompted to select 10 of 51 Miss USA 2005 contestants in three categories: evening gown, swimsuit and interview. Voters will base their selections on interviews and photos available on line.

Viewers' ballots will collectively represent a "virtual judge, filling one spot on the preliminary judging panel," according to an NBC release.

The Miss Universe Organization recently inked a two-year deal with Cover Girl, making the company the official cosmetics sponsor of Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.