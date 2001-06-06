Miss America Pageant switches producers

The Miss America Pageant is replacing its longtime television producer in a move aimed at creating a telecast with more substance and fewer beauty pageant trappings, AP reports.

Miss America CEO Robert Renneisen Jr. said Tuesday that Bob Bain, a former Fox Broadcasting executive who has produced the Billboard Music Awards and other awards shows, was being brought in with those objectives for the annual event. Bain succeeds Jeff Margolis, who had produced the telecast since 1993. Margolis said Tuesday he didn't understand why he was ousted:''I was given no explanation. I was just told he wanted to make a change and that was the end of the conversation."

The move is the latest by Renneisen, a former casino executive who was hired 15 months ago and has restructured the Miss America Organization, adding a marketing specialist, an executive vice president and a public relations manager to the staff, among other changes.