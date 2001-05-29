Miscue keeps Martin from FCC seat

A paperwork snafu is preventing incoming FCC Commissioner Kevin Martin from taking his seat on the five-member panel even as the two other new commissioners are scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday.

Like his rookie colleagues Michael Copps and Kathleen Abernathy, Martin received Senate confirmation May 25. He was expected to take the vacant seat of former agency chairman William Kennard with them but unfortunately was approved only for his seat's next five-year term, which doesn't begin until July 1. For Martin to take the seat before then, he will need a second appointment to round out the unexpired term of Kennard.

With senators at home for Memorial Day break, the most likely option for getting Martin on board before June ends is a temporary recess appointment by the White House, which doesn't require Senate confirmation. - Bill McConnell