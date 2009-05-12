Mischer Tapped For 61st Emmy Awards

After a five year hiatus, Don Mischer is coming back as the executive producer of the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards. The awards are slated for September 20 and will be televised on CBS. Mischer last produced the 56th primetime Emmy Awards in 2004.

"From the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics to the recent Presidential Inauguration at the Lincoln Memorial to Super Bowl halftime shows, Don Mischer is one of the great big event producers of our time," said CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler in a statement. "He knows how to bring excitement and pageantry to live events, and how to produce memorable moments on television. He's proposed some exciting new ideas for this year's Primetime Emmy Awards and we look forward to working with him again to make it an event to remember."

Mischer is himself the recipient of 13 primetime Emmy Awards, nine Directors Guild of America Awards, two NAACP Image Awards and a Peabody Award for his live events coverage.