Mischer returns to produce the Emmys

Don Mischer is returning as executive producer of the Academy of Television

Arts & Sciences 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, airing Sunday,

Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox, said Bryce Zabel, chairman of ATAS, and Gail

Berman, Fox's president of entertainment.

"As a seven-time Emmy Awards producer, Don Mischer has a rich history with

the Academy," Zable said. "He always brings a fresh vision and approach to the

Awards, and every year is better than the last. We are thrilled to have him

back."

Mischer has also produced The Kennedy Center Honors, Baryshnikov by

Tharp, The 100th Anniversary of Carnegie Hall and the

opening ceremony of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

He is president of his own live-event production company, Don Mischer

Productions, and he has won 13 Emmys, nine Director's Guild Awards, three NAACP

Image Awards, a Peabody Award and the Golden Rose of Montreux.