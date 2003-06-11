Mischer returns to produce the Emmys
Don Mischer is returning as executive producer of the Academy of Television
Arts & Sciences 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, airing Sunday,
Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox, said Bryce Zabel, chairman of ATAS, and Gail
Berman, Fox's president of entertainment.
"As a seven-time Emmy Awards producer, Don Mischer has a rich history with
the Academy," Zable said. "He always brings a fresh vision and approach to the
Awards, and every year is better than the last. We are thrilled to have him
back."
Mischer has also produced The Kennedy Center Honors, Baryshnikov by
Tharp, The 100th Anniversary of Carnegie Hall and the
opening ceremony of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.
He is president of his own live-event production company, Don Mischer
Productions, and he has won 13 Emmys, nine Director's Guild Awards, three NAACP
Image Awards, a Peabody Award and the Golden Rose of Montreux.
