Mirror Awards Finalists Named

Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications picked 22 finalists for its Mirror Awards for excellence in reporting on the media industry.

There were nominees in five categories: best single article, best profile, best commentary, best investigative piece and overall excellence.

Nominees for the overall excellence award were the American Journalism Review, Broadcasting & Cable (http://www.broadcastingcable.com), The New York Times' Monday Media section and The Seattle Times: The Democracy Papers.

The awards will be given out June 23 at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. At that time, NBC's Tim Russert will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and CNN/YouTube the i-3 award for "impact, innovation and influence."

The awards were first given out in 2007. Entrants can include "television, newspaper, magazine, radio, advertising, public relations, the Internet and other forms of content-rich digital communications."

Late B&C reporter John Higgins was among the inaugural Mirror nominees for his story, "Why Journalists Risk Their Lives to Cover Iraq."